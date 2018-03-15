US retail sales decline for third straight month

U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in February as households cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items, pointing to a slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter. The Commerce Department said yesterday that retail sales slipped 0.1 percent last month. January data was revised to show sales dipping 0.1 percent instead of falling 0.3 percent as previously reported.

It was the first time since April 2012 that retail sales have declined for three straight month. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent last month after being unchanged in January. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, appears to have slowed at the start of the year after accelerating at a 3.8 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter. But spending remains underpinned by a strong labor market, which is viewed by Federal Reserve officials as being near or a little beyond full employment.

The economy created 313,000 jobs in February. Consumer spending could also get a lift from a $1.5 trillion income tax cut package. Slower consumer spending supports expectations of modest economic growth in the first quarter. Gross domestic product growth estimates for the January-March quarter are around a 2 percent annualized rate.