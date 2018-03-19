Turkey ranks second in global carpet exports

Turkey earned over $10.6 billion in carpet exports over a five-year period, between 2013 and 2017.

According to International Trade Center (ITC), Turkey was second only to China in global carpet exports. Having achieved exports worth $2.2 billion in 2013, Turkish carpet exports hit $2.3 billion in 2014, $2 billion in 2015, $1.9 billion in 2016 and $2.2 billion in 2017, reaching a total of $10.6 billion over five years.

Saudi Arabia was the top buyer of Turkish carpets with imports worth $1.7 billion.

It was followed by the U.S. with $1.6 billion, Iraq with $861 million and Germany with $584 million.