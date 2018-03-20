Turkish Airlines launches Istanbul-Aqaba direct flights

Turkish Airlines has launched direct flights between Istanbul and Jordan's port city of Aqaba, the carrier's second destination in the country, the company said yesterday. In a statement, the national flag carrier said it will operate three weekly flights to Aqaba, with ticket prices starting as low as $404, including taxes and fees.

"Additionally, there is a special offer for Miles&Smiles members to be used for their trips departing from Turkey provided that completed by June 11, and the trips departing from Aqaba provided that completed by June 12, with a 25 percent reduction in the miles needed to redeem either award tickets or upgrades," the airline said.

Turkish Airlines already offers flights to capital Amman. It currently has 328 aircraft and flies to 303 destinations, 254 international and 49 domestic.