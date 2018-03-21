Turkish media magnate Doğan sells newspaper, TV business for $1.2 billion

One of Turkey's largest media groups changed hands Wednesday as Doğan Holding agreed to sell its newspaper and television businesses to another Turkish conglomerate, Demirören Holding, for $1.2 billion.

The sale of Doğan Media Group, the parent company of Hürriyet and Posta newspapers, and Kanal D and CNN Türk television channels, is yet to be confirmed by both parties, but Doğan Holding is expected to announce the sale shortly on Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

Turkish media outlets reported that Demirören Media Group, which owns Milliyet and Vatan newspapers previously acquired from Doğan in 2011, has a foreign partner for the acquisition.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW…