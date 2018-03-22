Turkish copper wire producer in talks to acquire French, Italian firms

Kayseri-based Mega Metal has made a name for itself with its high-tech electrolytic copper wire production, and now Turkey's leading copper wire producer is eyeing to enter the top three in the world. While the company has plans to purchase a production facility in the U.S. in the near future, it has also been in talks with two other companies in Italy and France.

Mega Metal, which will expand its existing plant with an investment of 20 million euros this year, will produce heat-resistant, nickel-plated copper with a new investment of 5 million euros.

In an online statement, Mega Metal Chairman Cüneyt Ali Turgut stressed that their company is the biggest copper wire producer in Europe.

"Our goal is to become one of the top three largest companies in the world in this field in the near future," Turgut said.

Turgut said they are preparing to make a significant purchase in Europe, which is their biggest export market.

"We have almost completed the process regarding the company in Italy in particular. This will contribute to our vision of global growth, not only with its production capacity, but also with its geographical location and proximity to our strategic markets," Turgut continued. "This facility will also be our logistics center in Europe. After Europe, we also eye the U.S. market in which we are planning to purchase a production facility in the near future."

Recalling that in the last 13 years, the factory has not stopped working even for an hour, Turgut said they are also expanding the factory with an investment of 20 million euros. He noted that they plan to end this investment in June.

"In the second half of the year, we will also produce heat-resistant, nickel-plated copper with a new investment of 5 million euros. While all these investments expand our company on the one hand, we also continue to contribute to Turkey's employment mobilization on the other," Turgut said.

Underlining that the high-tech copper wires they have produced in Kayseri are now used by the most important institutions of the world, Turgut said their biggest customers are automotive companies.

He stressed that with the spread of electric vehicles in particular, the need for copper wire is increasing day by day.