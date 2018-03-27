Road, bridge tolls reap nearly $72 million

Turkey received TL 271.7 million ($72 million) in tolls in the first two months of 2018, the Turkish Highways Directorate announced yesterday.

The July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, connecting Europe and Asia over the Bosporus, yielded over TL 80.9 million, while highway tolls throughout Turkey earned almost TL 191 million from January to February.

The figures showed that more than 103 million vehicles went through the toll booths during the same period. In February, almost 50 million vehicles used Turkey's bridges and highways, paying a total of TL 130.5 million.

Drivers in Turkey pay TL 8.75 for bridge tolls, with higher fees for vehicles with more than two axles.