Turkey holds 25 pct of world raisin trade

Turkey dominates 25 percent of the world's raisins trade, taking the lead in this field, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said.Speaking at the meeting organized by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Viticulture and Grape Research Commission at a hotel in Pamukkale, Zeybekci said, "One of our most important products that we always support, protect, produce and expand upon is grapes."

He also pointed out that they cannot export to the European Union, the most ambitious market in fresh grapes, because of the customs union agreement.

Zeybekci said they agreed on the inclusion of agriculture and food when negotiating for the updated customs union initiated with the EU in 2014 and that the process was somewhat differentiated in 2016, adding that positive developments are expected in 2018 in this regard.

"The EU will be introduced to Turkish grapes very soon and are sure to fall in love with their richness. After this happens, they will be in high demand. We expect to see this occurring between 2018 and 2019," Zeybekci said.