World Cities Congress to kick off in Istanbul

The World Cities Congress Istanbul, which will be held by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM), will welcome 102 technology-producing companies from 120 cities and 12 countries, and will host more than 140 speakers on April 17-18-19.

More than 10,000 industry professionals will be featured on the giant technological platform, where ideas, projects and designs will address how the future world will be shaped.

The event will gather together the leading global institutions and organizations that bring together today's technology providers and users.