Eurochambres: Turkey important for Europe

Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Eurochambres) Chairman Christoph Leitl praised Turkey's growth performance last year, saying that the country has serious potential in terms of trade and investment. "It is also of great importance for Europe. We appreciate it and we will do our best to strengthen it," he said.

Speaking of the trade relations between Turkey and the EU, and European investors' view of Turkey, Leitl referred to discussions about the modernization of the Customs Union agreement in the recent period. "We support a revision in the Customs Union agreement," he stressed.

Leitl also shared his views about the impact of problems in the Middle East on European business circles and their investment decisions regarding Turkey, saying, "Those who invest in Turkey have already full confidence in the country and will continue to increase their investments. On the other hand, non-investing countries are waiting."

Touching on Turkey-EU relations, Leitl noted that the two parties are not only neighbors, but also close friends who trust each other.

Eurochambres, which has more than 20 million company members from 46 chambers of commerce and industry across Europe, is an umbrella organization of such chambers in the continent.

A total of 93 percent of Eurochambres members are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which employ more than 120 million people in total.