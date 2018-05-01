Nearly $12B in deals inked at Turkey's largest aviation fair

The agreements signed at Turkey's largest aviation event, the Eurasia Airshow, which brought together regional actors in the commercial and military aviation industries, totaled approximately $12 billion.The Eurasia Airshow, the first show-based aviation exhibition in Turkey, was organized under the auspices of the presidency from April 25 to April 29 at the fairground next to Antalya Airport's international terminal with the participation of the world's leading civilian and military aviation companies from around the world, including companies from Russia, Qatar, the U.K., Ukraine and the U.S.The organizer of the event, Medyacity Chairman Hakan Kurt, said the fair was a great success.

"During the first three days of the fair, we hosted about 27,000 defense industry and aviation professionals from 102 countries. On Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, approximately 130,000 citizens visited the fairground. This number is the largest attendance to an aviation exhibition in Turkey so far," Kurt said.Recalling that 150 flights were performed at the fair, Kurt announced that the fair surpassed its counterparts in Dubai and Singapore.Kurt stated that numerous agreements were signed between national and international companies attending the fair, totaling approximately $12 billion. "These are the net figures we know. Russia sold a huge fleet of aircraft. Turkish companies also signed important agreements," Kurt said.

Pointing out that a total of 343 companies attended the fair, including about 30 percent domestic and 60 percent foreign firms, Kurt said a total of 81 aircraft were exhibited in the fair in addition to technology, while Qatar Airways featured its unique aircraft Airbus A350-1000. "The second-largest airplane in the world, Antonov 124, was also exhibited in our area. ATAK helicopters belonging to our own platform, and aircraft belonging to organizations such as security, gendarmerie and the coast guard were showcased. The platforms belonging to Russia and Sweden took their place as well," Kurt noted.

Kurt said the first fair achieved its purpose, which was the result of great work.

"From April 20 to April 26, 2020, the second Eurasia Airshow will be held in Antalya again. We started the preparations as of today. We would like to welcome everyone in Antalya again from April 20 to April 26, 2020," Kurt concluded.