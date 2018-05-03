Turkish group to open hotel in Ethiopia

Serdur Group Chairman Serkan Mehmet Durdu said yesterday the group will open a grand Turkish hotel in the center of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and that they are taking action to create a Turkish brand in the furniture sector as well.

Durdu said the objectives of the group were connected to nine companies that serve in a wide range of businesses from construction to furniture, from design to sound systems, and the business environment in the country.

Noting that after gaining experience in textile production in Istanbul he also worked in restaurant management, he recalled that he accepted the job offer from Ethiopia and headed to Africa.

"When I accepted the offer to work in Ethiopia, I was actually a stranger to all of Africa. I was determined to stay here and succeed. This belief and will form the basis of my current achievement," Durdu said, adding that he studied various sectors in Ethiopia for about two years.

He said he decided to invest with the intent of production in 2010 and explored the ways of exporting in this regard.

"When we first started, we did not fully define our strategy, but our approaches were shaped in line with our needs," Durdu continued. "By enlarging the commercial venture we started with the sales of furniture, today we transformed it into a group of nine companies employing 300 people. Currently, Serdar Group has three factories in Ethiopia running more than 30 projects."He stated that they will start new projects in African countries such as Sudan, Nigeria and Ghana next year. Addressing those who would like to do business in Africa, Durdu said it will be more advantageous for them to get Ethiopia on their agendas first.

Pointing out that they want to create a Turkish brand in the country with the furniture factory they established and sell retail, Durdu confirmed that they will open their first store in the capital in 2020.