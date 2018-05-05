Turkish Airlines discusses possible flights to Australia

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) discussed possible flights to Australia during Australian Ambassador to Turkey Marc Innes Brown's visit to THY General Manager Bilal Ekşi.

Commenting on the meeting via his social media account, Brown said: "I was very happy to discuss the possible flights to Australia with Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi. I hope THY's flights to Australia will take place as soon as possible."

THY, which leads the way in the number of flights around the world, does not have a flight to Australia.

Elaborating on possible flights to Australia, which have been spoken about and demanded for years, THY Chairman İlker Aycı said in an earlier statement that talks are ongoing, adding that the flights will be made via Indonesia, either via Jakarta or Bali Island, Denpasar.

The number of flight destinations of Turkey's flag carrier exceeded 300 with recently launched direct flights from Istanbul to Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The national carrier operates in 121 countries, more than any other airline in the world.

Turkish Airlines was recently ranked number one in the list of world's best full-service airlines by eDreams, a prominent online travel agency operating in over 30 countries, offering passengers more than 150,000 flight routes from some 450 airlines.

Turkish Airlines made TL 639 million ($175 million) in net profits in 2017. Turkish Airlines total sales revenue rose to TL 39.7 billion last year, a 35 percent increase compared to 2016. The carrier's seat occupancy rate was 79.1 percent in 2017, 4.7 percent higher than 2016.

In 2017, the total number of passengers carried by the airline reached 68.6 million, a 9.3 percent jump compared to the previous year.

Turkish Airlines, which was established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently boasts more than 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.