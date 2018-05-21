Istanbul new airport to make Turkey regional logistics hub, DHL Express CEO says

Global Logistics giant DHL Express Turkey CEO Claus Lassen said that Istanbul new airport will make Turkey a regional logistics hub.

In an exclusive interview with the Sabah newspaper, Lassen explained that DHL is preparing to establish a 42,000-square-meter operation center in the new airport.

He highlighted that the positive trend in Turkey's exports also boosted the company's performance. Lassen stressed that DHL, operating under Deutsche Post, has been the market leader since the day it launched operations in the Turkish market and runs business with a 37-year experience to facilitate international trade.

The company, he said, aims to sustain continuous growth and boost the logistics industry.

"2017 has been a very lucrative year for us. With a stable good performance throughout the year, we saw double-digit growth," he said.

DHL Express has a market share of 53 percent in the Turkish logistics sector and operates in the country at 50 points with 1,000 employees and provides services for 12,000 customers. The fleet of the company has 400 vehicles and two cargo planes.

"We continue our investments plans for Istanbul new airport as part of DHL Group's 2020 investment strategy which allocates minimum 100 million euros for Turkey, one of the 11 key markets in the strategy," Lassen said.

He also highlighted that DHL sees the new airport as a significant opportunity for Turkey to become a regional logistics market.

"We are planning to build a new operational center at Istanbul's new airport. The new 42,000-square-meter DHL operation center will be equipped with the cutting-edge technology and green solutions and will run on full automation systems," he said.

A fast growing business area of global trade, e-commerce is one of the priorities of DP DHL Group's global operations. This year, DHL will focus on the e-commerce sector in Turkey, which offers important opportunities for Turkish producers and e-retailers.

"Turkey has the potential to become a logistics hub and DHL Turkey devises its plans according to that potential. In planning the new investment at Istanbul new airport, DHL considered Turkey's potential in becoming a regional vase," he said, adding that the new airport will increase the volume of transit air cargo.

Lasses also stressed that Turkey should benefit more from a Customs Union with the European Union and other free trade agreements that facilitate the customs processes.