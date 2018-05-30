Direct flights from UAE to İzmir to launch on June 27

Direct flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Turkey's holiday destination İzmir will reportedly start on June 27.

According to a statement released by the İzmir Development Agency (İZKA), Air Arabia Airlines will start scheduled direct flights from UAE's Sharjah Emirate to İzmir three days a week.

It was noted in the statement that an introductory tour was organized for tourism professionals with the contributions of İZKA in order to increase the effectiveness of these flights, and that the guest delegation had the chance to see İzmir's tourism values on site by visiting Çeşme, Alaçatı, Ephesus and Şirince as well as the city center in this regard.

In the statement, it was also pointed out that Air Arabia will carry out İzmir flights mutually from Sharjah Airport located 30 kilometers away from Dubai, and that different alternatives will be presented from İzmir via a broad flight network not only to the UAE, but also to countries on the Arabian Peninsula and destinations such as India, Nepal and Kenya through Sharjah.

İZKA Secretary General Mehmet Yavuz stressed that direct flights are of importance for İzmir to assess the tourism potential and increase business volume.