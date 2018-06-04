Local hotels see high demand during iftar hours

Istanbul hotels have achieved an average occupancy rate of 80 percent with their restaurants since the beginning of this year, hosting mainly Middle Eastern guests. This has created a doping effect during the month of Ramadan with intense demand for iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the fast for Muslims, from both corporate and individual customers.

Hoteliers noted that while their occupancy fell to 60 percent but their restaurants on the other hand exceeded 80 percent.Wyndham Grand Istanbul Levent Sales and Marketing Director Tahsin Tür said up to 14,000 people have been hosted in their restaurants. Tür said 80 percent of their restaurant was filled during iftar hours, attributing the demand to the Middle Eastern customers staying in their hotel.

Elite World Hotels Board Member Emel Elik Bezaroğlu said that the number of Iranian tourists to Turkey had decreased after Iran had increased the foreign fees of its citizens this year, but that they received strong demand for their iftar menu.

She added that they have hosted 12,500 guests so far in their four hotels around Turkey during iftar hours.

Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Golden Horn General Manager Ahmet Arslan said they removed the open buffet in Ramadan this year and their set menu demand decreased by 20 percent compared to last year, although Arslan noted that their profitability rose by 50 percent. Arslan said they predict that 2,000 people will be welcomed in their restaurants until the end of Ramadan.

Hilton Istanbul Kozyatağı General Manager Burak Ektiren said they have welcomed 5,825 guests so far during Ramadan, including 3,840 corporate and 1,985 individual customers.

Ektiren added they were expected to welcome approximately 8,000 people in their restaurants until the end of Ramadan. He said they have seen a 25 percent increase in the number of guests during iftar hours as compared to the previous year.