Turkish Airlines may increase number of flights to Bogota

Colombian authorities have requested Turkish Airlines (THY) to increase the number of direct flights between Istanbul and Bogota, according to THY America Sales Marketing Vice President Mustafa Doğan.

In response to the request, Doğan said that THY was pleased with the demand in Istanbul-Bogota flight and will take a more active role in the region.

Colombian Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Maria Lorena Gutierrez said last week that there should be more direct flights between Istanbul and Bogota.Doğan said THY receives frequent requests from many countries. He added that the national flag carrier will examine Colombia's demand on technical and commercial terms. "THY will soon announce cargo flights to Bogota, which will be one of the first destinations of these flight increases," he said.

THY ranks first in the world in terms of the number of destinations and fourth in terms of network size.

Doğan explained that the only reason the company is not so active in Latin America is distance and the limitations of current aircraft technology. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between Turkey's western province of Izmir and Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Kuwait City during the summer season, according to the company's statement yesterday.

İzmir-Munich flights be offered starting July 7, İzmir-Hamburg flights as of June 23 and İzmir-Berlin flights as of July 1, the air carrier said.

Flying to 303 destinations in 120 countries, THY holds the title of the airline flying to the most destinations in the world. Last year, it served 68.6 million passengers, marking a 9.3 percent hike compared to the previous year and made TL 639 million ($139.15 million) in net profit.

Moreover, the airline carried 16.7 million passengers in the first three months of this year.