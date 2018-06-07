Foreign firms announce $500M investments in Turkey in one week

Amid an intense atmosphere, with only 16 days left for the presidential and parliamentary elections, Turkey has attracted $500 million worth of direct investment from three foreign industrial giants one by one last week.

The biggest investment that marked this week came from China's State Development and Investment Corporation (SDIC Power). SDIC Power, one of the biggest global investors in the country, decided to establish a wind power plant with a size of 170 megawatts and a value of $300 million in Aegean provinces of Aydın and Manisa together with SGI Holding.

The licensing and bureaucratic processes related to the investment were also completed. Planning to make billion-dollar investments in Turkey in the long term, the group will announce the details of its planned facilities this week.

Another investment report is closely related to the automotive world. Bozankaya, the manufacturer of the electric bus used in Turkey for two and a half years, brings the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer to Turkey.

Provided with all kinds of incentives from land to financing by the automotive giant Volkswagen to invest in Germany, the Chinese company has chosen Turkey for invesatment. Bozankaya research and technological development manager Dursun Çiçek said the Chinese state-owned company, which is also the world's largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, wants to invest in Turkey.

"The company, manufacturing tailor-made batteries for our buses, wants to produce in Turkey. We are still in talks. The size of the investment will be around 60 million euros. We will export a significant portion of production to Europe," Çiçek said.

Pointing out that along with the domestic electric buses, the prices of the imported ones have also fallen, he said before their production, Turkey had to buy electric buses four times more expensive than the current price.

"Our buses can travel 400 kilometers with a full tank and are four times cheaper than those sold by foreigners. With the battery investment, this cost can be even lower," he added.

Chinese cable company ZTT Group also announced last week that they will invest $110 million in Turkey. Ryan Shi, the head of the company's International Business Department, said they want to enlarge the capacity of their existing factory in Bilecik and make investments in Eskişehir and Gemlik from scratch.

Many Chinese companies coming to Turkey have so far purchased nearly 1,000 parcels from the Organized Industrial Zones (OIZ). Chinese companies eyeing investments in many cities including Gaziantep, Çorum, Yozgat, Konya and Denizli are interested in electronics, textile, food, mining and the energy sector.