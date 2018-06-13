Turkey's top 1,000 exporters cross $92B mark in 2017

Some 1,000 companies were responsible for nearly 60 percent - $92.3 billion - of all of Turkey's exports in 2017, according to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM).

TİM's "Top 1,000 Export Companies of Turkey," rankings saw Ford Otosan top the list with $4.79 billion in exports, followed by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey with $4.44 billion and Tofaş Automobile's $3.2 billion.

Five of the top 10 exporters were from the automotive sector, including Ford Otosan, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey, Tofaş Automobile, Oyak-Renault and Mercedes-Benz Türk.

Sector-wise, the automotive industry accounted for 27.2 percent ($28.5 billion) of exports, followed by the textile and steel sectors with 9.7 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively. The country's most-populous city, Istanbul, led the ranking with 426 exporters.

The top 1,000 companies' exports rose by 13.4 percent to reach $92.3 billion in 2017, compared with the previous year.