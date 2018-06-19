Turkey's Otokar to provide 34 buses to Warsaw

Otokar, a Turkish multinational bus and military vehicle manufacturer, announced Sunday that it is set to provide 34 buses to Poland's capital Warsaw.

The Public Transport Authority of Warsaw (ZTM) signed a new contract for transportation services with Arriva, a leading European transportation firm, which chose Otokar's nine-meter Doruk buses to hit the roads of Warsaw, Otokar said.

Under the contract, Doruk buses will serve as part of Warsaw public transportation from December of this year until the end of 2026.

Doruk buses exported under the name Vectio will be specially prepared for Warsaw.

Doruk's city "LE" model will be equipped with monitoring, payment, and voice announcement systems per Warsaw's specifications.

In addition to a passenger emergency door opening system, information display screens will be included in the vehicle's electronic infrastructure.

The buses will also be covered with architectural symbols of Warsaw.

Over the last 55 years Otokar buses have carried millions of passengers in 50 countries.

Doruk vehicles have previously been sold to many European countries, including Italy, Malta and Poland.