Local firm develops first domestic software in microscope-based medical imaging

Established with the support of the Ministry of Industry's techno-venture capital, Argenit has succeeded in developing Turkey's first domestic software in microscope-based medical imaging and image analysis system. The company now has more than 2,000 digital microscope systems operating on the field. Having succeeded to become a domestic player in a sector monopolized by four global companies in the world, the company now aims to become a global player with a Turkish identity.

Burak Buyrukbilen, one of Argenit's partners, said that they are one of the sought-after brands for new health investments in Turkey, noting that they have reduced the duration of image analysis and costs to a minimum level in cytogenetic diagnosis. He said their software has a user-friendly, Turkish interface, and patient information, analysis results, reporting and archiving modules can be accessed from one screen on the interface that holds all the applications together. Summarizing the company's activities, he said, "We are a high-tech company founded in 2009 with state support. Our admiral ship is software, analysis and imaging in cytogenetic and pathological diagnostic fields... it is a boutique business." He also added that there are only four companies in the world shouldering this business and that they are the fifth domestic company in this regard.

With the digital pathology device developed by Argenit, the patient's samples will be shared online and simultaneously viewed by an expert pathologist in any health institution in the world, enabling instant diagnosis. In addition, thanks to the developed technology, pathology samples, which were previously only manually examined from a microscope, can now be examined on giant high-resolution screens. While the diagnosis time for diseases is three days on average, it will take 24 hours with digital pathology.

Buyrukbilen said the field of genetics is dominated by the U.S. and Israel. "We operate in a sector that requires very high budgets and high technology. For this reason, the goal of localization in genetics is very important to us," he continued. "What is currently carried out in the world in cytogenetic technologies, we can do it as well. But technology does not slow down. Every day you need new motivation."

One of Argenit's future goals is to be successful in the field of digital pathology, and to revolutionize cancer screening. Pointing out that they have mastered all the technologies in this area, Buyrukbilen said they can make significant contributions to Turkish medicine thanks to the technology they have developed.