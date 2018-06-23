German giant, Turkish firm cooperate to boost exports

German conglomerate Siemens' transport division, Siemens Mobility continues to write success stories with its Turkish partners, as it gets ready to exported metro cars to Bangkok jointly produced with Turkish firm, Bozankaya.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: "The Blue Line Project in Bangkok was the second joint project between Bozankaya and Siemens. We are expecting more joint projects for the Bangkok subway network."

The German company has been operating in Turkey for over 150 years, noted the Siemens Mobility CEO.

She added that the company has delivered seven trains and 10 more will be delivered to Turkey, which she said, is a significant market for Siemens as well as for Siemens Mobility.

Soussan highlighted that Bozankaya and Siemens Mobility has established a successful partnership.

"Metro car export to Bangkok came as a result of a strong partnership with Bozankaya," she said and stressed that their collaboration with the Turkish firm will continue.

Bozankaya, Turkey's first metro car exporter, will provide 22 sets of four-car trains for Bangkok's Green Line subway project. The total cost of $46.1 million is the largest export Turkey has ever made to the Southeast Asian country.

The first of the 140-ton metro trains will leave the factory at the end of June. It will travel over 15,000 kilometers in six weeks to reach Laem Chabang Port in eastern Thailand.