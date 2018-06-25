Turkish company claims 7 pct of UK kitchenware market

A company based in mid-western Turkey's Bilecik province has managed to own 7 percent of the U.K. kitchenware market, while exporting 65 percent of the four million pieces it produces annually in the home accessories, kitchenware and bathroom products sectors.

Founded in Kocaeli's Gebze district in 1992 and producing 250,000 pieces of home and gastronomy products per year at that time, Porland Porcelain Industry and Trade Inc. produces four million pieces per year with its 1,500 current employees.

In a statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Murat Pamukçu, General Manager of the Logistics Planning Group of the company, stated that the company exports 65 percent of steel, casting, glass, wooden and porcelain products that it produces in home accessories, kitchenware and bathroom products sectors, to more than 30 countries on four continents, including the U.S., Albania, Albania, Azerbaijan, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, Dubai, Ethiopia, Morocco, France, Georgia, the Netherlands, the U.K., Spain, Russia, Taiwan, Egypt, Nigeria and Malta.

Pamukçu said that the company made their first production in the Gebze facilities in 1992, adding that the production of 250,000 pieces per year at that time was inadequate to meet the demand. He continued, "In 1996, we established our facilities in Bilecik.

We increased our capacity with every passing day. Today, we process 1,500 tons of dry raw materials and we can produce four million pieces on an annual basis. We carry out almost all of our production in Bilecik." Underlining that Porland has become a worldwide known brand, Pamukçu said they mainly produce tableware. The company also produces all kinds of tableware products such as plates, cups, glasses and vases. "We attach great importance to R & D studies. We are always trying to keep our quality high. Quality, non-breakable and scratch resistant [items] are very important in gastronomy," Pamukçu stressed. Since Porland entered the U.K. market, it has increased its share in the kitchenware sector to 7 percent in the country. "We are very proud of this, and our products are welcomed there thanks to their quality. We are very happy that the Turkish brand finds such a market in the U.K.," he added. Stressing that they aim to boost their market share in the U.K., Pamukçu stated that they aim to open a store in the U.K. to present and represent Porland in terms of the home accessories sector as well. "We enter many houses in many countries with a Turkish brand," he concluded.