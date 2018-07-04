Media Markt in talks to buy rival Teknosa from Sabancı Holding, report says

German electronics retail company Media Markt is interested in purchasing its Turkish market rival Teknosa, a report said Friday.

Media Markt already started talks on the acquisition with Sabancı Holding, which owns Teknosa, sources told Bloomberg International.

The report made no mention of a possible price.

A high-ranking Media Markt official, however, told Hürriyet daily that at the current stage there were no negotiations on buying between the companies.

Media Markt has 59 retail stores across Turkey, having first entered the Turkish market in 2007, while Teknosa boasts some 201 stores across the country.