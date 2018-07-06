Turkish Cargo records 30 percent growth in first 5 months of 2018

Turkish Cargo, the air cargo brand of Turkey's national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines, achieved a 30 percent growth rate so far this year, CEO Bilal Ekşi announced on Twitter on Friday.

In his tweet, Ekşi said that according to global air cargo transport data service provider WorldACD Jan. – May 2018 data, the global air cargo market grew by 4.3 percent while Turkish Cargo recorded a 30 percent growth, placing it at number eight in the top 10 international air cargo carriers thanks to the high growth performance it displayed.

Turkish Cargo – as one the fastest-growing air-cargo brands in the world – currently offers air freight services to 122 countries, making it the air cargo flying to the most countries across the globe. Turkish Cargo operates 18 aircrafts with 3 more 777 Freighters ordered from Boeing.

Turkish cargo carried around 1.1 million tons of cargo and had a revenue of $10.96 billion in 2017. The company delivered some of the most unusual cargos in years, from young endangered penguins and a young giraffe to a $2 million "Devel Sixteen" Hypercar with a 12.3-liter engine.

Turkish Cargo aims to be among the top 5 cargo airlines by 2023.