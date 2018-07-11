Turkey's grape exports up more than 85 pct in 2017

Turkey's grape exports surged by 86.7 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, reaching $196 million, according to the Aegean Exporters' Association (EİB).

In a statement, the EİB said that exports of seedless grapes, which mature 15 days earlier on average than sultana fresh grapes, would start tomorrow.

Turkish grape exports stood at $105 million in 2016, while this figure rose by 86.7 percent in 2017, reaching $196 million.

Meanwhile, sultana grapes ranked first in the fresh grape exports.

Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association Chairman Hayrettin Uçak said they had a chance to reach the export market 15-20 days earlier with superior seedless grapes.

Uçak said that superior seedless grapes have a lower rate of sugar than sultana grapes. "Superior grapes can be consumed, even by diabetes patients thanks to its mildly sour taste," he said.

"It helps blood sugar levels and can be beneficial for diabetes patients," he added.

"In terms of quality and quantity, grape yields this year is very suitable for exports. Russia will be our main exports destination, with sales likely to exceed $10 million by the end of the year," Uçak said.