Chinese company to buy raisins from Turkey instead of US

China's Hangzhou Linan Food has decided to buy raisins and figs from Turkey instead of the U.S. and Chile.

Company officials coming to Turkey this week will make on-site examinations in Manisa for raisins on Thursday and in Aydın for dried figs on Friday.

Afterward, it is expected that Hangzhou Linan will sign an agreement with producers in Turkey for the purchase of 1,000 tons of dried grapes and 400 tons of dried figs.

Yavuz Selim Şen, the owner of the investment and consulting company Felixum which gives consultancy services to the firm, stated that the amount of product that Hangzhou Linan wants to buy is very important for the Turkish market.

"They used to buy raisins from Chile and the U.S. We introduced them to Turkish grapes and they were very satisfied. They were not directly importing figs before, but they will now import figs from Turkey," Şen said. He pointed out that the Far Eastern markets carry large export potential for Turkish firms, adding the exporters should change their approach and make long term plans in order to be successful in these markets. Şen also noted that most of the successful companies in China are building good relations with their local partners, making big investments to create sound distribution networks, trying to establish a harmonious business relationship with local authorities, and hiring local people to get regional information. "Being successful in the Far East requires our companies to make long-term strategies," he added.

"Our important position in the 'One Belt, One Road' project, one of the most important projects with China, in logistics further increases the interest of Chinese firms in Turkey," Şen continued.

Last year, Turkey exported a total of 1,250 tons of raisins and 484 tons of dried figs to China.