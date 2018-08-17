China to receive first int'l road transport service from Turkish trucks

After joining the field of international road transport and opening its land route to international transport, China has made its first deal with Turkey. At a transport meeting held in Beijing, 800 transport documents were delivered to Turkish transporters, the Dünya newspaper reported.

The Turkey-China Road Workshop in the Chinese capital Beijing on Aug. 8 was attended by officials from the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry, authorities from Turkey's Beijing Embassy, members of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and the International Transporters Association (UND), and representatives of the logistics sector on behalf of Turkey. As part of the international road transport agreement signed by Turkey and China in 2017, the parties agreed on a quota of 20,000 transit documents for bilateral and transit transports and 10,000 transit documents for third country transports. So far, 800 bilateral/transit and 500 third country transit documents have been delivered to the Turkish delegation by Chinese authorities.

"Turkey and China have great potential in logistics. We want transport to be carried out between China and Western countries," Recai Şen, the head of the UND, said. Şen said that the road agreement signed by the two countries must be approved by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to enable use of existing transit document quotas, adding, " With the approval of the agreement by the assembly, the Chinese market will be open to Turkish transporters.

He indicated that exports by China, the world's largest exporter on a dollar basis last year, soared 7.9 percent to $2.26 trillion, while imports rose 15.9 percent to $1.84 trillion and that it carried out 95 percent and 3 percent (corresponding to $68 billion) of its exports via marine transport and road transport, respectively.