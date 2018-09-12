Çanakkale 1915 Bridge passes test on wind resistance

A mega bridge under construction in northwest Turkey has passed an aeroelastic model wind test in China, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference held after a model wind resistance test of the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge was conducted in Southwest Jaotong University Wind Engineering Research Center in China, Turhan said megaprojects and investments continue non-stop in the country.

The wind resistance test was conducted on a 1/190 scale model of the bridge, which will be the world's longest suspension bridge once completed.

He stated that the bridge successfully passed the test with wind speeds at 300 kilometers per hour.

"These tests will continue for a time. When all results are successful, it will be manufactured," Turhan said.

The Çanakkale 1915 Bridge - named in memory of the country's historic victory in the region during WWI - will span over 2,000 meters between Lapseki and Gelibolu (Gallipoli) in northwestern Turkey.

Turhan noted that 3,443 projects worth of TL 385 million ($60 million) are being carried out in Turkey in order to improve transportation infrastructure and to provide more economic, better quality and safer transportation services.

He also announced that new megaprojects will be launched in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, as part of the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge project, one suspension bridge, six viaducts, 10 subway bridges, six bridges, 43 underpasses, 33 overpasses, 12 intersections, four roadside facilities, two maintenance centers and six tolls will be built.

The over two-kilometer-long bridge should cost about TL 10.35 billion ($1.6 billion).

It will be 32 meters longer than the current record set by the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge between Kobe and Awaji Island in Japan and will be the longest suspension bridge in the world with a 2,023-meter main span and 318-meter-high towers.