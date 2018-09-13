Do & Co secures British Airways, Iberia Express catering contract

Vienna-based Do & Co, owned by Turkish businessmen Atilla Doğudan, will provide meals for British Airways, Iberia and Iberia Express on their short and long-haul flights from their respective hubs in London Heathrow and Madrid.

The company, which has announced the deal with the British carrier, is expected to sign the deal with the Spanish company in the coming days. Do & Co has won a 10 year catering contract starting as of 2020 to supply the two carriers from theirs hubs in the U.K. and Spain.

It will provide meals for all British Airways flights from London Heathrow airport as of April 2020, while it will overtake the kitchen operation of the Iberia and Iberia Express for all its flights from Madrid airport as of May 2020. Turkish Airlines and Do & Co in 2006 established a Turkish Do & Co company with 50-50 percent partnership.

The company has been offering airline catering services at nine major airports in Turkey, including Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport, where it is headquartered, Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and airports in Ankara, Trabzon, Adana, Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and İzmir.