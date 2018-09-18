Turkey, Jordan to hold quadruple ministerial meeting

Turkey and Jordan will hold a "quadruple ministerial meeting" in the capital Ankara on Sept. 18, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will come together with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi and Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Tariq Hammouri on Sept. 18 in Ankara for a ‘quadruple ministerial meeting,'" the ministry said yesterday in a statement.

During the meeting an assessment will be made of the Turkey-Jordan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and bilateral relations and views on regional developments will be discussed, the statement added.

Economic and commercial relations between the two countries have been on an increasing trend as of late. The trade volume between the two countries stood at $962 million in 2015, according to official figures. Export from Turkey to Jordan stood at $835 million, while imports reached $127 million.

Mineral fuels, boilers, machinery, electric/electronic equipment and textile products topped the list of Turkey's exports to Jordan, while inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, textile products and plastics led the way in imports from Jordan.