Istanbul's new airport to be introduced at aviation forum in Brazil

IGA, the contractor for Istanbul New Airport, will introduce the project at the World Aviation Forum 2018 in Brazil.

It will introduce the new airport and take questions about the investment process at the forum, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to an announcement on the website of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), the ICAO World Aviation Forum 2018 kicked off in Fortaleza, Brazil on Sept. 17.

The theme of this year's event is "Promoting Investment for Aviation Development."

The forum hosts high-level government officials responsible for aviation, transport and infrastructure, finance, economy, and tourism, and key industry and financial partners from ICAO member countries.

The Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Can Erel, SHGM Certification Coordinator Emrah Can Çetinkaya, and IGA Chief Business Development Officer Melih Mengü will represent the Turkish aviation sector at the forum.

The event aims to create a favorable environment to discuss approaches of member states to maximize aviation benefits in relation to social and economic development and explore ways of mobilizing long-term financial resources for aviation development, especially for the implementation of international civil aviation standards and policies.

IGA will provide information on Istanbul's new airport and answer the questions regarding the investment process and the approaches of the parties.

A memorandum of understanding on airworthiness, mutual recognition, communication development and cooperation in the relevant processes will be signed between Turkey's SHGM and National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) tomorrow, on the last day of the forum.