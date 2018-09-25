London aims to boost partnership with Turkey's business sector

London wants to be a partner of growth in Turkey's business sector, said Lord Mayor of London Charles Bowman.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency prior to visiting Turkey, Bowman said the U.K. and Turkey have strong trade relations and he has five business-related objectives during the visit.

Bowman's goals include providing reassurance that in the context of Brexit, London and U.K. financial and professional services will remain preeminent and to enhance the strong ties between Turkey and the U.K. built over a number of years.

Bowman said the other objectives are to develop, harness and leverage bilateral opportunities in trade, investment and business, innovation in financial and professional services and engaging with Turkish communities and businesses with relation to the Business In Trust — a program run by the Lord Mayor of London.

Underlining that as Lord Mayor of London, he is acting as the U.K.'s principal spokesperson for and on behalf of the U.K.'s financial and professional services, Bowman said those services employ 2.3 million people across the country.

"The sector is home to and houses 250 banks within London itself, more than any other international financial center. It [London] is a national, European and international jewel," he said.

And in that capacity, Bowman said, he has visited 30 countries and is "very excited" about visiting Turkey this week.

Bowman said he is visiting Istanbul as the head of a business delegation, adding the bilateral trade target between the two countries had been set at $20 billion in 2017.

"I am delighted to say that it was achieved, and more," he said.

"We have a strong relationship with Turkey built over a number of years. And this visit… there is no sense of accident behind the fact that we are traveling to Turkey. We scheduled early in my year, and I am really looking forward to leveraging, developing and harnessing those opportunities to further grow what is already a strong relationship."

Bowman said he is keen to discuss U.K.-Turkey business relations with senior government and business representatives in Istanbul, particularly focusing on how the U.K. and Turkey can partner to spur mutual growth.

"Of particular interest are the fields of infrastructure and Islamic Finance, FinTech and asset management," he added.

"The Lord Mayor is expected to speak at Deloitte's 'Doing Business with the U.K.' conference, where he will talk about the strength of the City of London and opportunities for U.K.-Turkey collaboration," a statement on his Turkey visit said.