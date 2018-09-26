EU top market for Turkish industrial products in 2017

Turkish enterprises in the industry sector exported mostly to the European Union with 53.1 percent of their total exports last year, according to Turkey's statistical authority's data released yesterday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said that exports of enterprises in the industry sector totaled $88.8 billion in 2017 - some $47.1 billion of them to the EU - accounting for 56.6 percent of Turkey's total exports. The Near and Middle Eastern region was the second-largest export market for Turkish industrial products with around $14.7 billion, followed by the countries in the North America with nearly $6.5 billion.

Last year, the country's total exports amounted to nearly $157 billion - including industry, trade, and other sectors - while Turkey's total exports to the EU were $73.9 billion. "[A total of] 63.8 percent of exports to the EU [were] performed by industry sector and 34.4 percent of exports to the EU [were] performed by the trade sector," TurkStat said.

TurkStat also said that the top 100 enterprises performed 46 percent of the country's total exports in 2017. "Top 5 enterprises whose main activity was industry had a share of 21 percent in industry sector and enterprises whose main activity was trade had a share of 14.7 percent in exports," it said.

"[Some] 4.5 percent of enterprises exported to 20 or more partner countries and performed more than half 58.3 percent of the exports," the institute added.