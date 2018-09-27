SEC sues Musk over 'false statements' about taking Tesla private for $420 per share

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has brought a lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged securities fraud, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges the Tesla founder made false or misleading statements about his claim to take the company private for $420 a share.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan says that Musk had not discussed or confirmed key deal terms including price with any funding source.

The commission is asking the court for an order stopping him from making false and misleading statements along with repayment of any gains as well as civil penalties.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

Few weeks after August 7th that Musk made the statement, his company announced it was not going private.

The SpaceX maker said that "funding for the deal had in fact not been secured."

Musk also added in the statement that "discussions stalled in their early stages."