Turkey to host 465 national, international trade fairs in 2019

Continuing a trend which has been growing steadily in recent years, Turkey will again host a number of national and international trade fairs for different sectors in 2019. The sectors include defense, textile, agriculture, technology, tourism and health.

Turkey will host some 465 fairs, of which 128 will be international, according to the 2019 Fair Calendar released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

The most intensive fair program will be during the spring and autumn months. The month of February will see 62 fairs. Sixty-seven fairs will be held in March and 76 will be held in April. Another 38 fairs will take place in September next year, while 76 and 54 fairs will be held in October and November, respectively.

Turkey's most populous city, Istanbul, will lead the way with 211 fairs, followed by Izmir with 43, Ankara with 28, Bursa with 23, Antalya with 20, Adana with 15 and Konya with 12 fairs.

In terms of specific sectors, 59 of these events are related to agriculture and livestock breeding, followed by 31 construction materials and air-conditioning fairs. There will also be 26 furniture and 19 book fairs.

The 14th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'19), which exhibits the latest locally-developed defense products, will be at the center of attention.

Hosted by the National Defense Ministry and under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, IDEF'19, will be held at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district between April 30 and May 3, 2019.

The world's leading defense companies will also showcase their latest product at the fair, which has been held every two years since 1993 in Turkey. Both governmental and business sector representatives from around the world have attended IDEF so far.

During the high technology defense industry fair, the local and international defense giants will present the latest vehicles, equipment and systems used in the defense, security, maritime, aviation and space industries.Among others, the 16th International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Exhibition (KOMATEK 2019), SHOEXPO – İzmir 45th Footwear and Bags Fair, 14th IFEXPO Apparel and Fabric Show, EDT EXPO Out-of-Home Consumption Fair 2019 and the 4th Biotecnica – Biotechnology, Life Sciences Industry Exhibition are going to be followed closely.

Moreover, agricultural fairs in Konya and İnegöl will be important in terms of exhibiting innovations related to the sector.