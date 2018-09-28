Turkey to launch global mining business

Turkey will establish a mining company in order to conduct exploration and mining operations abroad, Deputy Energy Minister Mithat Cansız announced Wednesday. "This new company will obtain mining licenses in Africa and Central Asia, and start to operate as soon as possible," Cansız said on his official Twitter account.

The goal is to become an influential actor in the global mining market, and ensure supply security of raw materials, the deputy minister added.

The new company will be established under the umbrella of Turkey's General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA).

On Sept. 12, Turkey and Kazakhstan signed 22 bilateral agreements including mining, energy, machinery and chemicals.

Previously, in February, five consortia were set up by Sudanese and Turkish businesspeople in the fields of construction, energy, mining, agriculture and machinery during a business trip organized by YENİAD, an association for Turkish industrialists and businesspeople.