Corendon Airlines' second base in Turkey to open in İzmir

The Turkish leisure carrier Corendon Airlines, which recently announced that it will add seven new planes to its fleet in 2019, is increasing the number of its bases both in Turkey and abroad in line with its capacity boost. The successful airline company announced that it will open a second base in Turkey in the western province of İzmir after Antalya.

Providing information about the flights they planned for İzmir, the third-largest city in Turkey, Corendon Airlines Trade Director Mine Aslan said direct flights from Europe will start with a plane that they will base at Adnan Menderes Airport next year.

Direct flights to İzmir's Adnan Menderes Airport from a total of eight cities - seven from Germany and one from the Netherlands - will start on June 1 next year.

Aslan stated that they would support this line not only with İzmir-based planes, but also with the planes based in various parts of Europe, adding, "When planning these flights, we took into account the tourism potential of İzmir as well as the passenger ethnicity that wants to travel to İzmir and neighboring cities." Aslan further noted that they have taken action to introduce İzmir flights, which will be attractive to Turkish nationals living in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, to ethnic agencies operating in Europe, underlining that they will continue to offer flights to the "pearl of the Aegean region" for 12 months.

Regarding the flights to be conducted from eight European cities, Aslan said: "We know that İzmir is an important attraction center for European tourists with its historical and cultural values, and we believe that we will succeed in this line. We have planned 148,000 seats for 18 flights per week to the city in the summer of 2019. Soon, we will also offer the 2019-2020 winter schedule up for sale. Our goal is to organize flights to İzmir from various airports every year and to increase the number of flights. We are also delighted and excited by the contribution of the lines to be opened to the urban economy."