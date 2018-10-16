Turkey's first compressor plant launched in Kocaeli

Japan's IHI and Turkey's Dalgakıran Kompresör have launched Turkey's first and only compressor plant at the IMES Organized Industrial Zone in Kocaeli.

The inauguration ceremony of the plant was attended by many officials and guests, including IHI Dalgakıran CEO Kazuo Kobayashi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Hasan Büyükdede, IHI Dalgakıran and Dalgakıran Chairman Adnan Dalgakıran, IHI top executive Hideaki Ishige, IHI board member Masafumi Nagano and Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) Chairman İsmail Gülle.

In his speech, IHI Dalgakıran General Manager Yakup Tüfekçi said their company was officially established in February 2017, but this investment was the result of nearly a decade's work. "At our research and development (R&D) center, we will offer services with the Japanese and Turkish partnership. IHI Dalgakıran will be launching the official R&D center very soon," Tüfekçi said. He added that in about two months, they will increase the locality rate to 70 percent.

"Within the scope of IHI Dalgakıran, which has just commenced its commercial activities, we have put in close to 40 compressors and we continue our activities with 100 percent satisfaction," he added.

IHI Dalgakıran and Dalgakıran Chairman Adnan Dalgakıran said that they will export turbo compressors abroad. "By establishing IHI Dalgakıran Turbo Compressor production plant in Turkey, we will both reduce the import rate and contribute to exports," he said.

He announced that in June 2019, a new 50,000-square-meter compressor plant will be opened near IHI Dalgakıran.

"We are Japan's number one company in our field, as well as in China and Southeast Asia," IHI Dalgakıran CEO Kazuo Kobayashi highlighted in his speech.

"These compressors can be used all over the world and are of very high quality. This plant is the third state-of-the-art factory right after those in China and Japan. We aim to be a factory with more than 100 employees. We intent to produce over 300 units annually within five years," he said.