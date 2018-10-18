US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin withdraws from Saudi summit over Khashoggi

Questions over Saudi 'Davos in the Desert' grow as dropouts increase over Khashoggi case

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he would no longer attend next week's investment conference in Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin wrote on Twitter after meeting with the president and secretary of state.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just returned from Saudi Arabia and briefed Trump on the status of the investigation into the journalist's disappearance in Turkey.

Mnuchin's announcement sent stocks tumbling on Wall Street.

Earlier Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire added his name to the growing list of government ministers and prominent business executives canceling their attendance at the Saudi investment conference over Khashoggi's fate.

Le Maire said Saudi authorities needed to explain the disappearance of Khashoggi after he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Turkish officials have said they believe Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of the authoritarian kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered inside the consulate. The Saudis have denied the allegations.

"No, I will not be going," Le Maire told Public Senat TV. "The allegations are serious."

Paris and Riyadh enjoy close diplomatic ties and commercial relations spanning energy, finance and arms. Le Maire said he had informed his Saudi counterpart of his decision not to travel to Riyadh on Wednesday.

Asked if the move might jeopardize bilateral relations between the two countries, Le Maire said: "Absolutely not."

Meanwhile, Dutch finance minister has scrapped plans to attend the conference as well.

Wopka Hoekstra will not attend next week's meetings in Riyadh, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

Top business executives, as well as government officials from a number of countries, are distancing themselves from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Khashoggi, with many canceling their attendance at an upcoming investment conference in the country.

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was another major name cancel attendance at the conference.

Among others, the chief executives of HSBC, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and the London Stock Exchange, as well as the Chairman of BNP Paribas withdrew Tuesday from the event.