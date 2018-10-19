Türk Eximbank support reaches over $30B in first 9 months

The state-owned bank that supports Turkish exporters, Türk Eximbank, provided export support of more than $30 billion in the first nine months of 2018, according to the bank's head yesterday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk, Adnan Yıldırım said the total amount of export support is expected to reach $43-44 billion by the end of the year.

The bank's target was to support Turkey's exports with $46 billion this year, up 17 percent from 2017.

"We were working with 7,700 exporters before 2017. This number will reach 10,600 by Nov. 8," Yıldırım added.

Since Türk Eximbank was founded in 1987, it has provided export credit, buyer credit, credit insurance and guarantee programs to develop economic and political relations between Turkey and other countries.