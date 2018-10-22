Turkish carpets adorn homes worldwide, exports reach $1.4B

Turkey exported carpets worth $1.4 billion between January and August this year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and International Trade Center.

During that period, Turkey also topped the global carpet exporters list.

Famous for their quality, Turkish carpets decorate homes around the world. The top destination for Turkish carpets was the U.S. with $352.8 million. It was followed by Saudi Arabia with $182.4 million and Iraq with $93.7 million.

Carpet exports to Spain and Portugal were valued at $61.2 million and $60.3 million, respectively.

The exports of machine-woven carpets reached $1.2 billion while the exports of tufted and hand-woven carpets totaled $188 million and $629,000, respectively.