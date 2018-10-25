Aviation giant Boeing poised to increase annual purchasing volume in Turkey

Operating for 70 years in Turkey, the U.S. civil and military aircraft manufacturer Boeing is poised to increase its annual purchasing volume from Turkish manufacturers, according to Boeing Turkey General Manager Ayşem Sargın.

At least one part of the aviation giant Boeing's new generation commercial aircraft is produced in Turkey, Sargın said. "This is a source of pride for both Boeing and Turkey. Our current annual purchasing volume in Turkey is $160 million and we are determined to increase this amount," she added.

Sargın also remarked that they were committed to increasing the number of Turkish suppliers entering the global supply chain in the coming years with the Boeing Turkey National Aviation Plan the company launched last year.

She noted that the ongoing 4th Industrial Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace (ICDDA) event helped them learn about the capacities of Boeing's suppliers in Turkey, and that they would conduct bilateral talks with companies in this regard.

The American giant cooperated with the Turkish aviation industry in order to increase the national capacity in the field of commercial and military aviation programs and to provide sustainable high-value job opportunities, Sargın said, adding that Boeing has maintained a solid relationship with Turkey since the delivery of the DC-3/C-47 aircraft to Turkish Airlines (THY) in 1945.

She underlined that they are carrying out some major programs with Turkey in the defense sector, recalling that Turkish defense companies including Selex, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), THY, HAVELSAN and ASELSAN contributed to the Peace Eagle program.

Moreover, since the launch of the Peace Eagle Project with Turkey more than 15 years ago, Boeing's total investments in the country have reached around $1.6 billion. "In addition to the Peace Eagle program, Boeing also supports the Presidency of Defense Industries' efforts to enhance Turkish technology and small business activities through the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems Program," Sargın added.

Boeing has a large portfolio in Turkey, and it will continue to evaluate partnership opportunities with Turkish industry, according to Sargın, who said Turkey is an important source country for aviation companies. Stating that Turkey is one of the fastest growing markets in commerci

al aviation sector, Sargın suggested that the country's unique location, the opening of the third airport and THY's pioneering route expansion policies contribute to this positive situation as well.

"Turkey has a strong will, as well as sufficient industrial capacity and brain power to become a global player in the defense and aerospace sector," she said, emphasizing that the National Aviation Plan aims to identify the strengths of Turkey and common interests that will enable both parties to win.