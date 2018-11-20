Turkish business association's expo to kick off

Businesspeople from around the world are set to arrive in Istanbul to attend the 17th Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association's (MÜSİAD) EXPO.

The four-day event, which starts tomorrow, will be attended by company representatives, business people, academics, journalists, non-governmental organizations and politicians.

The event, held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will host over 8,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, around 400 procurement committees and ministers from 30 countries.

MÜSİAD Chairman Abdurrahman Kaan previously stated that they received six times more applications compared to previous years, adding that attendees from 140 countries, from Europe to Asia and from Africa to the Middle East, will be arriving in Istanbul for the event.

Within the scope of the expo, the International Business Forum's (IBF) 22nd Annual Congress, high technology and defense industry event "the High-Tech Port" and International Young Businessmen Congress (UGİK) will be organized.

The IBF's one-day congress, scheduled to be held today, will focus on "Pluralism and Fairness in the World Economic System."

Last year, the expo was attended by over 7,000 participants from 124 countries. The event will be held at the Istanbul CNR Expo Center.