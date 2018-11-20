Turkish cosmetics industry to boost exports to Far East

A number of Turkish cosmetics companies recently attended Cosmoprof Asia, a cosmetics fair held in Hong Kong, in an attempt to boost exports to the Far East.

According to the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association (İKMİB), a total of 18 Turkish companies joined Cosmoprof Asia, the largest cosmetics fair in the region. They held some 400 bilateral business meetings at the fair.

Thirteen members of İKMİB's National Participation Organization joined the event while five others participated individually.

Turkey's Consul General in Hong Kong Korhan Kemik, Turkey-Hong Kong Trade Attaché Merve Yılmazcan, İKMİB Vice Chairman M. İmer Özer and İKMİB Board Member Uğur Adıyaman visited the stall of the participating companies. Özer said that participating in international fairs is of great importance to be more active in the international market. "Through the Hong Kong fair, our cosmetic exporters can evaluate the Chinese market. Fairs are great opportunities to enter new markets and conduct promotional activities," he said.