EU Commission rejects Italy's 2019 budget, opens disciplinary procedures

European Commission officially rejected Wednesday Italy's 2019 budget for contravening EU's fiscal rules and clearing the path for unprecedented sanctions and deepening a bitter row with Rome's populist government.

"With what the Italian government has put on the table, we see a risk of the country sleepwalking into instability," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a press conference in Brussels.

"We conclude that the opening of a debt-based excessive deficit procedure is... warranted," he added, referring to the EU's official process to punish member states for public over-spending.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...