State authority sets filming fees at Istanbul Airport

The General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) recently announced the fees to film at the newly inaugurated Istanbul Airport.

According to the DHMİ, filming of up to three hours at the location will cost 1,249 euros. The fee will go up to 2,586 euros for up to six hours of filming and 4,641 euros for up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, photography fees were set at 663 euros. All fees include value-added tax.

However, shooting for news was not subject to any payment.

People who want to film at the airport are required to obtain a written permit from the airport directorate and the airport operator at least 48 hours ahead of their filming activities. Once the permit is issued, the fee must be paid to the airport operator. Other expenses, including electricity, water, telephone, car park and vehicle expenses are to be compensated by the filming crew. The duration for the daily photograph covers a 24-hour period following the start of the activity.

No fee will be applicable to private companies that carry out filming for state institutions.

Istanbul Airport was inaugurated on Oct. 29, the 95th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The airport is expected to become a new favorite for commercial filming.