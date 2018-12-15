FM: Ankara to continue support for Black Sea bloc

Turkey reiterated on Friday its ongoing financial and technical support for the activities of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Speaking at the 39th meeting of the organization's Foreign Ministers' council in Baku, capital of term chair Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on members to take an active part in the bloc's activities and fulfill financial obligations.

"We will continue our joint efforts to transform our region into a zone of peace, stability and prosperity," Çavuşoğlu said.

He added that Turkey expects members to provide technical support for the working groups of the organization.

Citing progress in various projects in agriculture and trade as well as the functioning of the BSEC, Çavuşoğlu thanked Ambassador Michael B. Christides, the secretary-general of the Permanent International Secretariat of the bloc, for his efforts and Azerbaijan for its term chairmanship.

He wished success for Bulgaria as the organization's next term chair.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation was established in 1992 to act in a spirit of friendship and neighborly conduct and enhance mutual respect and confidence, dialogue and cooperation among the member states.

The group has 12 members: Turkey, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.