Turkish Airlines inks deal with India's IndiGo

Turkish Airlines and IndiGo, India's largest domestic carrier, on Friday signed a code-share and mutual cooperation agreement.

Under the pact, Turkey's national flag carrier will offer new destinations in India as marketing carrier on Indian airlines-operated flights, while IndiGo customers will be able to reach many European destinations through Turkish Airlines' network, according to a Turkish Airlines statement.

IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to offer flights to Turkey, said Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines' CEO.

"We believe this will be a great opportunity to improve our cooperation with our new code-share partner IndiGo, which will provide new services and destinations for our passengers traveling to and from India," Ekşi said.

Rahul Bhatia, the director of IndiGo, said the "strategic" partnership using Turkish Airlines' network will expand the choices of IndiGo's customers for journeys beyond Istanbul.