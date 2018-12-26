Huge recycling plant to be built in capital Ankara

Turkey's largest integrated facility for recycling automobile tires will be established in the capital Ankara to meet local industrial demand.

The facility, run by Turkish tire, car battery, wheel and rim company AKO Group, will reduce the country's external dependence of strategic sectors, Erkal Özürün, AKO's marketing manager, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Turkey's industrial sector imports 11,000 tons of recycled rubber derivatives annually, and the facility is expected to reduce Turkey's current deficit by around $16 million," he added.

The facility will also contribute to Turkey's zero-waste project, which aims to reduce the volume of garbage not recycled.

"The facility will able to recycle construction equipment and all materials from truck tires, including steel parts," he added.

It will transform one-fourth of the 350,000 tons of waste tires generated annually in Turkey into quality raw materials.

These raw materials will subsequently be used in sectors such as automotive parts, shoes, and conveyor production.

The recycling facility, which is planned to open in 2020, will span over 100,000 square meters and most of that area will be enclosed.