Turkey to explore for metallic minerals in Uzbekistan

Turkey is about to sign a final agreement to explore metallic mineral fields in Uzbekistan, which will mark the country's second country after Sudan where it will conduct foreign operations in this sector, Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Mithat Cansız announced yesterday.

Cansız, speaking at a mining conference, stated that a subsidiary of the Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate (MTA) in Uzbekistan would search for metallic minerals in the country.

"We are about to sign the final agreement with the country. It will include a 700-kilometer-square site and two licenses," he explained.

Turkey has already established a subsidiary of the MTA in Sudan to explore two fields for gold in the country. The company will hold three-year studies, after which it will begin commercial operations in Turkey's two license areas in Sudan covering an area of 325 square kilometers.

"We hope to explore starting in Africa and Middle Asia and continue with countries like Venezuela to make economic use of underground treasures in these regions," Cansız said.

He explained that the activities in these countries could be completed either through public-private partnerships or through state-only undertakings.

The Uzbekistan licenses are part of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' second 100-day action plan.